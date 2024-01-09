The Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge has named Jonathan Grimes as its interim president and CEO effective Feb. 1, the organization announced today.

Grimes has been a member of the council’s staff since June of 2007 and most recently served as its executive vice president. He will take over for Renée Chatelain, the council’s current president and CEO, who announced her departure in November of 2023.

During her eight years at the council’s helm, Chatelain supervised its renovation and relocation to the Cary Saurage Community Arts Center. After leaving her role at the end of the month, she plans to work in consulting.

The council’s board of directors will continue its search for Chatelain’s permanent replacement in the weeks ahead. Ideal candidates will have a management background as well as experience working with the arts or nonprofits.

This story originally appeared in a Jan. 8 issue of Daily Report. To keep up with Baton Rouge business and politics, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.