Artist’s Perspective: Travis ‘ArtSoulLife’ Pickett’s musical woodwork

“All of my art that I make now is based on music. I kind of had to step back, recalibrate and figure out what I love. Music was the one thing I went to for sure. I have zero musical skills, but I wanted to pay homage to music.

The turnatables that I make started as static turntables. Eventually, I figured out how to make them move. Now, the next step is: Make it play music. I want to make a new, 100% functional, turntable box that is a work of art in itself.

I like experimenting with different types of wood. They all take to the stain and paint differently. I got tired of just painting flat surfaces. I really wanted to add some depth.