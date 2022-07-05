Artist’s Perspective: Mike Weary’s ‘I Stole Time, Reminiscing On a Future I Will Have Forgotten’

About the artist

Mike Weary is a self-taught artist specializing in oil painting on large wood panels. A Baton Rouge resident with roots in New Orleans, he describes his style as Southern-gothic-meets-Black-expressionism, due to the dark emotion conveyed in his subjects. His work is inspired by the unique experiences people of color have in America. He is a resident artist at the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge’s Cary Saurage Community Art Center. His current focuses are original works, live events and custom commissioned pieces. mikewearyart.com

This article was originally published in the July 2022 issue of 225 magazine.