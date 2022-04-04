Artists’ Perspective: Joe Nivens’ ‘First Day’

About the artist

With a background in experimental animation, 3D art and puppetry, Joe Nivens is a mixed media sculpture artist. He creates an array of characters out of wire, wood, epoxy and fabric ​​that fall somewhere between cute, funny and unsettling. Characters include ceramic sculptures of pickles and cheese-crackers with silly faces; and furry, wide-eyed creatures that look right out of a Tim Burton animated movie. Nivens received his master’s in sculpture from LSU and has worked on productions for Lift Animation and Netflix. He is currently an instructor in LSU’s Art Department. Find him on Instagram at @joenivens.

This article was originally published in the April 2022 issue of 225 magazine.