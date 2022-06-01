Artist’s Perspective: Cara Kearns’ ‘The Origin of Yedusa’

“The substance of my recent work is narrative, using creatures and stories drawn from fiction, mythology and sometimes real life that I feel a connection to.

‘The Origin of Yedusa’ (2020, mixed media) is the backstory of a character I created in 2019, the love-child of Medusa the Gorgon and a yeti named Fred. I gave it the flavor of both a scroll and an illuminated manuscript because I wanted it to appear historically relevant.

The piece is hand-embroidered on a woven background using natural and synthetic fiber. The ceramic details are hand-built using mid-range white stoneware and both commercial and homemade glazes. I got distracted by the pandemic, but my intention has always been to continue fleshing out Yedusa’s character, using both fiber and clay. So look for that in the future.”