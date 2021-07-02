Artist Jeremiah Ariaz on his ‘Louisiana Trail Riders’ photography series

When Jeremiah Ariaz came to Baton Rouge from his home state of Kansas in 2006, he saw it as an opportunity to explore more about the South.

“It was the geographic area of our country that I felt I knew the least about and that which I had visited the least,” he says. “It was the newest to me, and it continues to be new and surprising in many ways.”

Ariaz is a photographer and professor of art at LSU who has been using his talents behind the camera to comment on the state of the world. He also joined Baton Rouge Gallery as one of its newest artist members last year.