Art in Baton Rouge: Galleries, art collecting and the biggest juried art event in Louisiana

MY FAVORITE PIECE
Local artists share a cherished work they’ve added to their personal collection
MORE TO MELT
Annual juried show Art Melt returns and brings back its two-day lineup
HOW TO COLLECT
We talk to an expert about developing your own art collection—even on a small budget
ART HOT
Where to purchase art around Baton Rouge
HEALING POWER
Artists who work with hospital patients get a chance to show off their own work in Shaw Center exhibit
This article was originally published in the July 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.
