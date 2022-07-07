App boosts preschoolers’ motor skills, sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The overwhelming majority of children with obesity become adults with obesity. Breaking this cycle is part of Pennington Biomedical’s mission and is vitally important to the future of Louisiana. Fundamental motor skills like hopping, running and throwing a ball are critical to physical activity, and physical activity is a crucial part of preventing childhood obesity.

As children get older, they drift into more sedentary behavior, depriving them of opportunities to build strong hearts and muscles and raising their risk of obesity and other chronic illnesses. But preventing childhood obesity could soon take a major “hop” forward with an app. Apps provide an excellent avenue to reach a large number of families that might otherwise be limited in time or access to participate in early motor skill programs and gives children an early start on developing these critical skills. Click here to read the full story.

