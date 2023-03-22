‘Antiques Roadshow’ will film in Baton Rouge in May. Here’s how to take part in one of PBS’ most popular shows

This spring is not the first time Antiques Roadshow will set up cameras in Capital Region. Ever since the TV show visited the Raising Cane’s River Center 10 years ago, executive producer Marsha Bemko says the team has kept the city in mind.

On Tuesday, May 2, the 20-time Emmy-nominated series will make its way to the LSU Rural Life Museum with 70 to 75 appraisers ready to hear the nitty gritty stories about Louisiana antiques.

The PBS show is one of Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s most-watched ongoing series, according to the station. The show travels to American cities in search of unique antiques and artifacts. This season will stop in four other cities after Baton Rouge: Raleigh, North Carolina; Akron, Ohio; Sturbridge, Massachusetts; and Anchorage, Alaska. Filming from historic venues, the show’s guests bring their own treasures for free appraisals from antique dealers and experts at auction houses.

While entry to the filming is limited—no tickets will be sold at the door of the event, and the March 13 deadline to apply for ticket contests recently ended—the show’s admirers still have a chance to take part by volunteering with LPB. Registration will only close once 110 volunteers have signed up.

“Right now, our focus is on getting volunteers,” says LPB Director of Programming Jason Viso. “It’s a cool win to come in and support this huge production and also have a couple items appraised.”

Volunteers will be provided breakfast, a boxed lunch and snacks throughout the day of filming. They will also receive an Antiques Roadshow shirt, baseball cap, identification badge and two verbal appraisals of antiques. Requirements will include standing or walking throughout the 12-hour event, attendance to a two-hour training session the day before, 6 a.m. arrival on the day of the event and compliance with all Antiques Roadshow COVID-19 policies.

Bemko suggests participants bring an antique that cannot be valued with a Google search. It’s reality TV and the antiques that present a rich history are more likely to be shown in the series, even if it isn’t the most valuable.

“What I always hope for is good stories,” Bemko says. “Of course, it’s really nice if it’s really valuable with a good story; I’m a television producer, after all. But some of my favorite appraisals don’t have a big dollar amount. I really love it when we find stories that happened around where we’re shooting, so we can learn more about Baton Rouge.”

Up to three Antiques Roadshow episodes will be filmed on May 2, along with snippets for its other show, Junk in the Trunk. It is up to the appraisers’ pitching skills to talk the producers into including their favorite antiques on the show. After all is said and done, about 150 segments will be captured for screening.

“It’s a crazy day. I love it,” Bemko says. “It’s a highly intense experience, but it’s a very rewarding experience. People are very happy to meet our appraisers; they adore them. It’s such a human moment. The look in their eyes is the same.”

Baton Rouge is the show’s first stop of the year, which means it’s not just residents eagerly awaiting the filming. Bemko says it will be a reunion for the Roadshow team.

“Not only do I look forward to rediscovering your city,” Bemko says. “I look forward to seeing and hugging all the people I haven’t seen for some months. We all really like each other. We’re counting the days.”

The results of the ticket sweepstakes, which will give away 2,000 tickets out of more than 10,000 entries, will be revealed in mid April. Each winner will get their tickets electronically three weeks prior to the event. Ticket holders are welcome to bring two antiques for appraisals given by its team of experts. Anyone interested in the Friends of LPB’s “VIP Experience” tickets, which will grant opportunities to meet the Roadshow team, is welcome to join the waitlist in the case a ticket becomes available. Those looking to volunteer with LPB can sign up here.

Antiques Roadshow season 28 will premiere on PBS in January 2024. Those eagerly awaiting its screening can sign-up for the LPB newsletter to receive updates on its showing schedule. Visit for more information on frequently asked questions about this event.