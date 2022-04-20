Amazon manager talks opening plans for Baton Rouge fulfillment center

Amazon’s Baton Rouge fulfillment center is on track to be operating by next year, though the exact timeline is uncertain, says Jessica Breaux, a regional economic development manager with the company.

That’s a bit behind the previously discussed timeline of a late 2022 opening date. The company typically begins hiring about six-to-eight weeks before opening, Breaux told the Rotary Club of Baton Rouge today.

Amazon has pledged to hire at least 1,000 full-time workers making at least $15 per hour for the center, for a total payroll of about $35 million. The center will cost about $200 million including construction and equipment, the company says.