A look at design firm Tilt’s new digs in the former Spanish Moon building

Preserving the spirit of the century-old Spanish Moon was just as important as renovating the space for the team at Tilt, the Baton Rouge creative studio that has transformed the former music venue into its new headquarters.

As featured in the latest issue of Business Report, the company approached the project with a deep respect for the building’s legacy—even as it modernized it to reflect a creative vision.

Tilt officially moved into the 5,500-square-foot space at 1109 Highland Road in the spring, more than two years after partners Scott Hodgin, Lonnie Carnaggio and Brendan Bayard purchased the vacant building. Once a beloved nightlife spot, Spanish Moon closed during the COVID-19 pandemic. The partners saw the potential in the property’s bones and closed on it in late 2022, beginning a careful restoration with local architecture firm DNA Workshop and builder Charles Carter.

Inside, much of the building is brand new—plumbing, electrical, HVAC, windows and roof—but historic elements, such as salvaged stained glass to framed bathroom graffiti, were deliberately preserved and celebrated.

Get a peek at the renovated space.

This story was originally published by Daily Report on July 9. To keep up with Baton Rouge business news, subscribe to the free Daily Report e-newsletter here.