It appears that Surge Entertainment, the Drew Brees-backed adventure park, will move into the former Winn-Dixie property at the corner of Burbank and Lee drives.

A sign permit was filed for the property through the city-parish on Friday by Kristi Taylor of Broussard-based AAA Signs. Taylor was unable to be reached for more information before deadline.

A page on Surge Entertainment’s website teases that a Baton Rouge location is “coming soon.”

Daily Report reported earlier this month that the space had been leased. At the time, Clinton Shepard, principal at Lee & Associates who represented the tenant, declined to say who would be moving into the space, but said the company would make an announcement soon and would like to open by the end of the year.

The property serves as the anchor for the 10-acre shopping center, which was built in the late ‘90s. Our Mom’s Restaurant & Bar, GNC and Go Auto are some of the current tenants in the center. Jonathan Walker and Ransom Pipes, both of Maestri Murrell Real Estate, represented the landlord in the deal.

