6 signs it may be time to replace your AC unit, sponsored by Southern Air

Can you think of anything worse than being stuck without reliable air conditioning on a hot, muggy day in Baton Rouge? We can’t either. For many people, AC systems don’t require a lot of attention unless they’re not working. However, your air conditioner will show signs of deterioration long before it stops working, and you can avoid getting stuck without cool air by learning to recognize those signs. Consider replacing your AC unit if you notice these symptoms of deterioration:

• The unit is over 10 years old

• R-22 use

• Abnormally high energy bills

• Inadequate cooling

• Strange noises or odors

• Poor air quality

