While the pandemic dampened development across the region last year, moving into the new year there are more than 50 projects in the works for Baton Rouge’s Downtown Development District.

At a DDD meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Executive Director Davis Rhorer highlighted projects from completion of the second phase of Riverfront Plaza to more than 750 residential apartment units in the works to the relaunch of CATS’s downtown trolley program.

