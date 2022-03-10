5 tips for hosting a great crawfish boil, sponsored by Southern Air

If you’re hosting a crawfish boil, be sure to plan ahead. Here are 5 tips to make your gathering a success:
• Do your homework: Get a headcount of guests … rule of thumb is to supply 3 pounds of crawfish per person.
• All the fixin’s: Include all the best lagniappe, like corn, potatoes, boudin, sausage, onions, lemons, oranges and garlic.
• Prep your table: Don’t forget to put down tablecloths and old newspaper. Or may we suggest a few of last month’s editions of 225?
• Bring the booze: There’s nothing better than hot crawfish and a cold drink.
• Make your guests feel at home: If you’re lucky enough to catch good weather, keep your guests covered and comfortable outside. If it’s warm out, give your guests a clean and cool option indoors. And don’t forget to get that A/C tune-up before it gets too warm outside.