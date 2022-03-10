5 tips for hosting a great crawfish boil, sponsored by Southern Air

If you’re hosting a crawfish boil, be sure to plan ahead. Here are 5 tips to make your gathering a success:

• Do your homework: Get a headcount of guests … rule of thumb is to supply 3 pounds of crawfish per person.

• All the fixin’s: Include all the best lagniappe, like corn, potatoes, boudin, sausage, onions, lemons, oranges and garlic.