5 steps to better sleep, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Here are 5 tips for better sleep:

• Sleep schedule: Go to sleep and wake up at the same time every day. An irregular sleep-wake pattern makes you feel perpetually tired.

• Caffeine: While it can provide energy during the day, it can compromise your ability to sleep. Consume no more than two caffeinated drinks daily, and none after midday.

• Alcohol: Both a sedative and stimulant, when the body metabolizes alcohol, it causes night sweats, awakening, and vivid dreams. Avoid alcohol 4-6 hours before bedtime.

• Naps: Instead of an afternoon nap, try something physical, like going for a walk. If you do nap, sleep for only 15 to 20 minutes.

• Stress: Stress is a big factor in how one sleeps. Minimize stressful events.

