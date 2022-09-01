225’s September 2022 issue is on stands now

Hobbies are important. They foster social connections. They help us learn something new, even when we think we’re done learning. They’re a big part of the “play” part of the live-work-play calculus.

Greater Baton Rouge is a region teeming with enjoyable pastimes, thanks to agreeable weather, friendly people and a culture bubbling with joie-de-vivre and creativity. No matter your interest, you’re sure to find others who share it.

That’s the theme of our September cover story, which is all about how we play in the Capital Region. Hobbies can taste good (homebrewing), or feel good (knitting). They can help you make friends (disc golf and even gardening). And they can guide you to new places you’d never imagined visiting (birding). In the pages of this issue, locals share why and how they found their passions—and how you can get involved too.

Also in this month’s edition, we’re introducing you to women music photographers rocking local shows; a new Chinese restaurant worth trying; a local artist whose hand-painted sneakers have been worn by athletes all over the country (and plenty from LSU, too!) and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].