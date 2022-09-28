225’s October 2022 issue is on stands now, and it’s all about fall’s must-attend arts experiences

Two new comedy spots. A literary festival making its post-pandemic comeback. A booming film industry. An innovative community arts center that’s quickly becoming a destination for regional artists. These are just a few of the exciting developments to explore in the local arts world.

This season also happens to be the first fall full of events since 2019, after the pandemic threw a wrench in so much local programming in 2020 and 2021. Let that realization soak in—and then get out there and see a show.

Support local theater, comedy and dance. Read a book by a Louisiana author, or enjoy a show by a Red Stick musician. Tour a gallery or museum. Because art is such a big part of what makes living here special—and it’s more accessible than ever.

That’s the theme of this month’s 225 cover story, which details new projects and upcoming events for the local arts scene. We asked local arts leaders to tell us one event hosted by their organization that they think everyone needs to check out this fall. We’ve included their answers throughout the cover story, so you can discover and celebrate all the creativity in our community.

Also in this month’s edition, we’re taking a look at the latest on the LSU Lakes project, which is finally underway; taste-testing the brunch menu at Spoke & Hub; previewing the Baton Rouge Halloween Festival, and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].