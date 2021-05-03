225’s May 2021 issue is on stands now

We first met them watching from the sidelines. We cheered them on as they ran marathons, made touchdowns and scored goals. We rooted for them as they broke barriers, won championships and shattered records.

Here in Baton Rouge, we spend so much time consuming sports, local athletes start to feel like family. But long after they’re done with the sports world, many of them are still here, making an impact as business and community leaders. We’ve compiled a few of their stories for this month’s cover spread.

Read them all by flipping through our May issue, now on print newsstands around the Capital Region, and on our digital newsstand (linked below). You’ll also find features on the growing popularity of golf and outdoor dining, as well as some ideas for summer reads and so much more. Happy reading!