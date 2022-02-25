225’s March 2022 fitness-themed issue is on newsstands now

There’s more to fitness than the treadmill. And these days, gym time doesn’t even necessarily have to be inside a gym.

You can swing from a trapeze as you learn to practice circus arts. You can practice yoga on a farm, all while goats climb on your back. You can try your hand at pickleball, the nation’s fastest growing sport. Yes, you can find all of these activities—and more—in Baton Rouge. You just have to know where to look.

Because working out can and should be fun. More importantly, it should be whatever you want it to be. That’s the mantra of 225‘s March 2022 cover story, which is all about unique, fun ways to move in Baton Rouge.