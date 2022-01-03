225’s January 2022 issue is on stands now

What will 2022 look like? The people featured in the pages of this month’s edition of 225 magazine have a lot to say about it.

This year’s class of People to Watch are changing the game inside our local classrooms, sports stadiums, bike lanes and art galleries.

A cryptocurrency company has already managed to donate more than $2 million-plus to charity—and it’s based right here in Baton Rouge. The founder of an education alliance is holding public schools accountable—and empowering parents and everyday citizens to do the same. One local physician’s work on COVID-19 preventatives could save lives. And a young social media guru’s posts reach as many followers as the entire population of the state of Louisiana.