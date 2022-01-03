×
225’s January 2022 issue is on stands now

What will 2022 look like? The people featured in the pages of this month’s edition of 225 magazine have a lot to say about it.

This year’s class of People to Watch are changing the game inside our local classrooms, sports stadiums, bike lanes and art galleries.

A cryptocurrency company has already managed to donate more than $2 million-plus to charity—and it’s based right here in Baton Rouge. The founder of an education alliance is holding public schools accountable—and empowering parents and everyday citizens to do the same. One local physician’s work on COVID-19 preventatives could save lives. And a young social media guru’s posts reach as many followers as the entire population of the state of Louisiana.

If the past year taught us anything, it’s that we can’t predict the future. But we can at least look toward those who are shaping it and know they all have the same goal in mind: making this city a better place to live in—and be proud of.

Meet this year’s class of People to Watch in our new issue, on print and digital newsstands now. The January issue also includes stories on the expansion of Humanities Amped, a local high school enrichment program; Baton Rouge’s community fridges; a retro music shop; ramen recipes and so much more.

Flip through it below, or pick up a copy from local newsstands this week.


