225’s guide to Louisiana’s 2019 elections

On Oct. 12, Louisiana residents will go to the polls to vote for their next governor. It’s an important time to exercise your right to vote, and we at 225 wanted to do our part to keep you informed. Below, you can find information on election dates and where to find up-to-date information on your polling place and your ballot.

For the October 2019 issue of 225, we conducted Q&As with each of the three main candidates for governor—Ralph Abraham (R), Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) and Eddie Rispone (R)—which you can read here.

Besides governor, other offices on the primary ballot include lieutenant governor, secretary of state, attorney general, treasurer, commissioner of agriculture and forestry, and commissioner of insurance. There are also several district and parish-level offices up for a vote, including East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff, clerk of court, assessor and coroner. Find detailed information, including your voter status and polling location, at sos.la.gov.

Important election dates

SEPT. 28-OCT. 5: Early voting. Polls are open daily 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., except Sunday, Sept. 29.

OCT. 11: Absentee voting deadline

OCT. 12: Primary election. Polls are open 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

NOV. 2-9: Early voting for the general election. Polls are open daily 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m., except Sunday, Nov. 3.

NOV. 15: Absentee voting deadline

NOV. 16: General election (including runoff elections). Polls are open 6 a.m.-8 p.m.

Everything you need before voting

Go here to find your polling location and other voting information.

Check out a sample ballot to see what will be up for a vote this election.

Browse the database of the candidates running for each position.

Download the state’s GeauxVote app.

News stories to get more context

GOVERNOR’S RACE:

Sept. 24: Jeremy Alford says the race has hit a turning point

Sept. 23: Governor candidates tangle ahead of early voting

Sept. 20: Four takeaways from the Sept. 19 governor’s debate

Sept. 17: Jeremy Alford sizes up the second-place race for governor

ST. GEORGE:

Sept. 16: Business Report editor says it’s time for some policing questions about St. George

Aug. 26: District 16 Senate candidates talk St. George, fiscal reform and abortion at forum