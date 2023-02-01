225’s February 2023 issue is on stands now, and it’s all about Baton Rouge’s booming film industry

The movie and television industry is back in full force in Baton Rouge. Industry leaders say it’s leaving a lasting mark on city culture.

While the COVID-19 pandemic slowed things down in 2020 and 2021, large-scale production picked up faster than ever last year. Film spending in Baton Rouge nearly tripled in 2022, with productions investing $81.5 million as of November, compared to about $28.3 million in 2021. It marked the highest total since at least 2017.

In downtown Baton Rouge, streets and venues were often blocked off, while the cast and crew of productions like National Treasure shot scenes. Film and TV sets were built across town, from the sprawling stages of Celtic Studios to local parks and neighborhoods. And when students stormed the field after the Tigers’ upset of Alabama, even LSU got in on the action as the crew of Matthew Perkins’ football-themed movie The Mascot captured it all.

The melding of local and large-scale productions is what Baton Rouge Film Commission executive director Katie Patton Pryor calls the “cultural nucleus” of the film community. “I think it’s a good way for the film community to introduce its work to the general community of Baton Rouge and those who like to support the arts,” Pryor says.

And in this month’s issue of 225, we’re talking to the talent behind some of these productions. We tracked down the pros who work in departments like locations, script supervision, visual effects and more to find out how they transform the city for the screen.

Also in our February issue, you’ll find stories on Valentine’s Day desserts and gifts, Mardi Gras-inspired art and exhibits, a review of Supper Club and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region.