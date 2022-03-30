225’s April issue is on stands now

Earth Day is April 22, and it’s good a time as ever to think about all the reasons we love living in Louisiana. It’s also an ideal time to think about preserving and protecting our land so we can enjoy it for years to come.

In 2021, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change predicted the planet would warm 1.5 C to 2 C above pre-industrial levels this century—unless we make massive reductions in greenhouse gas emissions. We’re already seeing the impacts here at home. In Baton Rouge, we’re now experiencing 22 more days per year with temperatures above 95 F than the city did in the 1970s. And since the 1930s, more than 2,000 square miles of Louisiana’s coastal plain have been lost.

It likely won’t be possible to halt all the impacts of global warming. But there are changes we can all make, small and large, to help make a difference. 225‘s April cover story chronicles how some locals are doing their part—and plenty of ways you can do your part from home, too. Because Earth Day should be every day.