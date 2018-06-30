I am 225: Lauren Kennedy

When the August 2016 flood hit Baton Rouge, Eastside Elementary Assistant Principal Lauren Kennedy knew all too well the loss and devastation many families were going through—and what they were going to need to rebuild in the aftermath.

She jumped into action, organizing flood relief that included cooking, deconstruction and delivery crews.

For two weeks, crews met at the school each morning at 9 a.m. to begin their efforts for the school’s families. They also raised more than $10,000 worth of books, supplies and materials for another school that flooded and was using makeshift classrooms.

Her efforts were not forgotten. A former high school classmate nominated Kennedy, 42, for National Life Group’s 2017-2018 Life Changer of the Year Award. The award recognizes K-12 educators and school employees who make a difference in the lives of others. From a pool of 825 nominees nationwide, Kennedy was named one of five grand prize finalists. She and the school were each awarded $2,500.

“I grew up on the Amite River in Watson, and our home had flooded a couple of times before I graduated from high school. I was very familiar with the process of gutting a house. I can still remember our first flood. We didn’t know where to start. It was overwhelming, and I remember people just started showing up. I remember being very thankful.

When the flood of 2016 hit, being able to help was very personal to me because I remembered how the devastation affected my family. Seeing so many families that I love going through the same thing was difficult.

You can be the person that says, ‘Hey, what do you need?’ But I knew they didn’t know what they needed. You just have to show up, start working, and say ‘They need this.’

Helping over 100 families was very rewarding. It was a way to give back to the people who helped me all those years ago.”

Editor’s note: Quotes have been edited for brevity and clarity.

This article was originally published in the July 2018 issue of 225 Magazine.