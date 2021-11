There are only 12 days until the 24-hour online fundraiser 225 GIVES kicks off. But you can show some love to your favorite nonprofits now. Early giving for the second annual event opened this week.

Early giving runs through Monday, Nov. 29, before the 24-hour fundraising event officially goes live Tuesday, Nov. 30.

Donations made during the early giving period and during the daylong Capital Area United Way event will go to Capital Region 501(c)(3) nonprofits.