I am 225: Ashley Rogillio, Louisiana’s 2021 school counselor of the year, shares her perspective on education

When Ashley Rogillio attended LSU for her masters, she always envisioned working with adults as a community counselor. Now, she spends her days in meetings and conversation with children. A school counselor at Lowery Elementary in Donaldsonville, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Whether it’s class lessons, one-on-one counseling sessions or restorative circles for small groups, Rogillio helps her third through fifth graders navigate tough battles they may be facing inside and outside of the classroom. Rogillio works to reconcile everything from recess arguments to classwork struggles and even more serious situations at home, and each day brings something different her way.

“I just love being a piece in their puzzle,” she says.

Although Rogillio has many tasks and responsibilities as a school counselor, her favorite part is getting to make an impact in her students’ lives. She admires their strong attitudes and loves to see them meet the goals they have set for themselves.

“Sometimes we are so close to the situation, we forget where students started and how far they’ve come,” she says. “When we take the time to revisit all the work they’ve put in, we see just how much they’ve grown and changed.”

Of course, the students at Lowery Elementary reach their success with help from Rogillio, who was recognized for her work when she was named the state’s top elementary school counselor for 2021 by the Louisiana School Counselor Association.

Nominees “who are running a top-notch, comprehensive school counseling program” are chosen for the award, according to the association’s website. Though Rogillio works hard, she says she was surprised she was nominated and ultimately chosen for the 2021 award.

“Really, I’m just trying to do my job,” she says. “I don’t do it to get recognition.”

Though her job is rewarding, she admits it has tough challenges, too. She says the hardest part of her job as a school counselor is seeing some of the hardships her students endure and hearing about the trauma they carry with them.

“It really is hard to see students struggle with really difficult things at such young ages,” she says. “I know that as a school counselor it is rewarding to get to support them through those times, but I also wish kids could just be carefree and enjoy their childhood. I wish they didn’t have to deal with such adult problems.”

Rogillio’s students remain strong and resilient despite their circumstances, which is something she says makes her job worth it.

“I’ve seen students who are dealing with really big things still be able to come to school and perform well and use their situation as a motivator to do well for themselves and be successful,” she says. “That’s so powerful to see.”

This article was originally published in the October 2022 issue of 225 magazine.