2026 Best of 225 Awards: Shopping & Services

Best Men’s Clothing Store

Carriages Fine Clothier – 32.43%

Carriages is no stranger to top billing in this category. That’s because it’s the first spot that comes to mind for many Baton Rouge men in search of the perfect gameday shirt, high-quality sports coat, or just the right accessories to complete a sharp look. carriagesbr.com

Runners-up

Perlis 31.66%

McLavy Ltd. 23.55%

George Bass 6.95%

Michael David Menswear 5.41%

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Best Shop for Women’s Designer Fashions

Chatta Box Boutique – 35.06%

Get your hands on the big-name fashion designer pieces at this Highland Road shop. From cocktail dresses to jewel-toned gowns to breezy jumpsuits that are perfect for your summer jetsetting wardrobe, Chatta Box’s luxe selection is sure to wow. Find it on Instagram.

Runners-up

NK Boutique 21.57%

Love 15.28%

August 12.81%

Travis Ltd. 11.46%

Best Shop for Children & Infants

Once-N-Again – 20.13%

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This Greenwell Springs shop specializes in monogrammed and embroidered children’s clothes that make the perfect statement for special occasions and milestones. But you can also find adorable sandals, backpacks and stuffed animals for the little ones in your life. Find it on Facebook.

Runners-up

Cajun Cuties & Co. 17.20%

Oh Baby 15.33%

Lulu & Bean 13.73%

The Royal Standard 12.00%

Best Plant Nursery

Clegg’s Nursery – 46.63%

From native plants that can handle the south Louisiana heat to vegetables, herbs and eye-catching flowers, Clegg’s has the variety that will add vibrancy to your yard or garden. cleggsnursery.com

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Runners-up

Louisiana Nursery 42.92%

The Plant Barn 4.55%

Baton Rouge Succulent Co. 4.30%

Best Gift Shop

The Royal Standard – 23.90%

Ask anyone for a great place to score a thoughtful gift, and they’ll probably mention The Royal Standard. You’re guaranteed something unique, classy and delightfully Southern-inspired in the rooms of the sprawling Highland/Perkins location or the boutique layout of the Perkins Overpass shop. theroyalstandard.com

Runners-up

Fleurty Girl 14.99%

Messengers Gifts 10.49%

Mingle 9.08%

The Foyer 8.83%

Best Grocery Store

Oak Point Fresh Market – 27.03%

Grabbing the top spot this year, Oak Point Fresh Market has become a local success thanks to the Sumich family’s focus on fresh produce, specialty meats and grab-and-go meals and sides. Three locations around Baton Rouge ensure that on a hectic weeknight, your next family dinner is covered. oakpointmarket.com

Runners-up

Rouses Markets 24.11%

Calvin’s Bocage Market 13.32%

Alexander’s Markets 8.90%

Calandro’s Supermarket 8.71%

Best Market for Meat

Iverstine Butcher – 28.26%

Working with local farms for a whole-animal, hand-cut approach has helped this butcher stand out. For being a relative newcomer (it opened in 2016) on a scene where meat markets are a serious, long-cultivated business, Iverstine has quickly become a trusted favorite. iverstinebutcher.com

Runners-up

Chris’s Specialty Foods 13.11%

Oak Point Fresh Market 12.60%

Maxwell’s Market 10.30%

Rouses Markets 10.13%

Best Full-Service Law Firm

Taylor Porter – 30.48%

From commercial litigation to the energy sector and from labor disputes to tax law, Taylor Porter is serious about being full-service. The team of attorneys dubs itself “Louisiana’s Law Firm,” and with offices in Baton Rouge and Lake Charles and more than 100 years of experience, that moniker rings true. taylorporter.com

Runners-up

Kean Miller 29.41%

Manasseh, Gill, Knipe & Bélanger Law 11.76%

Hammonds, Sills, Adkins, Guice, Noah & Perkins, LLP 9.89%

Mack Law Firm 7.75%

Best Personal Injury Law Firm

Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys – 38.52%

That giant, gold “G” has become iconic, as have the clever billboards dotting the interstates of Louisiana. From humble beginnings as a small injury law firm, Gordon and his team of more than 50 attorneys are now unmistakable as a top legal force in the state. getgordon.com

Runners-up

Dudley DeBosier Injury Lawyers 23.85%

The Lucky Law Firm, PLC 13.78%

Tyler & Possa 8.66%

Chris Corzo Injury Attorneys 8.48%

Best Hotel

Watermark Baton Rouge – 31.10%

If you’ve got family or friends visiting, odds are you’ll suggest they stay at the Watermark downtown. The guestrooms feature original local art and great views, and the hotel’s public areas—including a well-designed lobby and The Gregory’s swanky dining room and bar—are destinations in themselves. watermarkbr.com

Runners-up

L’Auberge Casino Hotel 24.40%

Renaissance Baton Rouge Hotel 19.05%

Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center 11.01%

Hotel Indigo Baton Rouge Downtown 5.51%

Best Home Builder

Manchac Homes – 26.56%

From custom home builds to complete renovations, owner Russell Alleman and his team have established a portfolio of impressive dream homes. Their attention to detail has added a wow factor to neighborhoods across South Louisiana. manchachomes.com

Runners-up

LeBlanc & Fresina Builders 20.00%

Jeansonne Builders LLC 14.38%

Dantin Builders 14.06%

Amelia Fine Homes 11.88%

Best Interior Designer/Decorator

Belanger Interiors – 26.94%

Visit the renovated home-turned-headquarters of David Belanger Jr. in Beauregard Town, and you’ll understand why he’s in demand. His designs can be decadently French-inspired or classy and understated, always with a nod to Louisiana comfort. belangerinteriors.com

Runners-up

Britt Hill Interiors 22.90%

Tiek ByDay 12.90%

Anne McCanless Designs 12.42%

Angie B. Wilson, Haute Homes 8.55%

Best Hair Salon

EGGIE Salon Studio – 28.09%

After years of training and growing her clientele, Rachel Eggie Gibbs opened her first EGGIE Salon Studio on Goodwood Boulevard in 2020. Since then, she opened a second location on Perkins Road to meet demand and mentor the next generation of sought-after stylists. eggiesalonstudio.com

Runners-up

Soho Boutique Salon 13.55%

Eutopia Color & Extension Specialty Salon 13.49%

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 10.66%

Salon Eden 9.66%

Best Nail Salon

Sweetheart Nails – 21.30%

A spot right in the heart of Baton Rouge, plus a new second location, makes Sweetheart Nails a no-brainer for a manicure, pedicure or showstopping set. sweetheartnailsbatonrouge.com

Runners-up

Zaza Nail Boutique 16.33%

Ginger’s Nails, Salon & Boutique 9.18%

Paris Parker Salon & Spa 8.80%

NV Nails 8.67%

Best Boutique Fitness Studio

Body Sculpt Barre Studio – 28.28%

An effective, low-impact workout is the name of the game at this women-founded fitness studio. That consistency has helped it grow to four locations around the Capital Area while also taking the top spot in Best of 225 for another year. bodysculptbarrestudios.com

Runners-up

ToneBR 13.80%

F45 Training 10.61%

élevé Fitness 9.93%

Yoga Studio 90 7.74%

Best Shop for Women’s Trendy Fashions

Bayou Belle Boutique – 32.49%

It’s hard not to go overboard at a place like Bayou Belle, where every cute top, flared pant or patterned romper seems perfectly curated for a night out with friends. With plenty of shoes and accessories as well, you’re ready for all the evening’s party pics. bayoubelleboutique.com

Runners-up

Mingle 12.00%

Frock Candy 10.24%

The Royal Standard 9.10%

Head Over Heels Boutique 8.33%

Best Shop for Furniture

V. Watts Furniture – 23.09%

On Highway 190 between Satsuma and Livingston, you’ll find this mecca of furnishings for your living room, dining room or bedroom, plus options for kids’ rooms as well as a variety of comfortable mattresses. vwattsfurnitureandmattresses.com

Runners-up

Christian Street Furniture 16.18%

Bassett Furniture – Galeries Acadiana 14.56%

Brian’s Furniture 13.68%

Drusilla Imports 10.74%

Best Medical Spa/Aesthetics

Weiler Plastic Surgery – 36.41%

As one of the fastest-growing plastic surgery groups in south Louisiana, Weiler’s menu of surgical and non-surgical offerings means you don’t have to travel far for top-tier cosmetic care. weilerplasticsurgery.com

Runners-up

Avant Tous Aesthetics and Wellness 15.76%

Louisiana Aesthetics & Skincare 13.04%

Rejuvime Medical 12.50%

Pamela Skin Care 6.79%

Best Caterer

Bergeron’s City Market – 26.66%

For big, lavish events and small lunch gatherings alike, dishes from Bergeron’s City Market run the gamut of Southern classics and elegant hors d’oeuvres. Spinach Madeline and shrimp and grits, anyone? chefdonb.com

Runners-up

Mestizo Louisiana-Mexican Cuisine 13.39%

Superior Grill 11.64%

City Pork Catering & Events 10.64%

Day’s Smokehouse & Specialty Meats 10.14%

Best Community Bank

Bank of Zachary – 20.57%

In a sea of big-name corporations, it’s nice to know you can still do your banking with a local business that has a personal touch. Touted as the oldest chartered bank in East Baton Rouge Parish, Bank of Zachary has spent over a century rooting itself in the community and championing local schools, hospitals and charities. bankofzachary.com

Runners-up

Red River Bank 18.25%

Bank of St. Francisville 15.42%

Investar Bank 13.11%

Synergy Bank 11.05%

Best Credit Union

Pelican Credit Union – 30.07%

Established in downtown Baton Rouge in the 1950s with an original focus on local charity hospitals and state offices, Pelican is now the largest state-chartered credit union in Louisiana. While its membership has expanded nationwide, it’s still true to the mission of financial health for local families. pelicancu.com

Runners-up

Campus Federal Credit Union 18.11%

Neighbors Federal Credit Union 16.62%

EFCU Financial Credit Union 15.41%

Baton Rouge Telco Federal Credit Union 6.54%

Best Place for Pet Grooming

Splash and Dash Groomerie & Boutique – 21.20%

When it comes to pampering your beloved canine friend, only the best will do. The Baton Rouge location of Splash and Dash is run by two sisters who have a passion for treating dogs like the family members they truly are for many of us. splashanddashfordogs.com

Runners-up

Smooch My Pooch 13.50%

Happy Tails Board & Groom 12.99%

Royal Treatment: Pet Manor & Grooming Spa 12.14%

Beverly’s Grooming & Boarding 9.06%

Best Veterinary Clinic

Associated Veterinary Services – 29.20%

Your canine or feline friend will get top-notch care at this Greenwell Springs Road veterinary clinic. Services range from routine checkups to vaccinations to even specialized medicine for your elderly fur babies. avsbr.com

Runners-up

Sherwood South Animal Hospital 14.41%

Azalea Lakes Veterinary Clinic 13.66%

Kleinpeter Veterinary Hospital 8.77%

White Oak Animal Hospital 7.64%

This article was originally published in the July 2026 issue of 225 Magazine.