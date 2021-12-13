I-10 widening project through Baton Rouge raising lots of questions, few answers

• What will construction mean for the homes and businesses under the elevated portions of the highway?

• If it takes five years, as anticipated, to widen the first segment of the first phase of I-10, how long will the entire project take?

• How much highway will be torn up and blocked off at one time?

• What about traffic? Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development Secretary Shawn Wilson has discussed shortening the workweek for state employees to four, 10-hour days. But what will that mean for parents who have kids in school or day care?

• What kinds of alternate routes on the ground will the state mandate or suggest for motorists?

• Is there enough funding to complete the entire 4-mile stretch of the project?

The DOTD says it doesn’t have those answers yet and is still trying to figure out the details.

“We will let you know as they become available,” DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallet says. “We are always trying to minimize the impacts on the traveling public.”

But that’s not good enough for some business owners, who are worried about the impact of the project on their livelihoods and are frustrated by what feels like a lack of transparency around what will be the biggest disruption the city-parish has experienced in recent times.

