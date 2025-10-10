Photos: Must-see Halloween displays in Baton Rouge

Halloween may still be a few weeks away, but Baton Rougeans are getting into the spooky spirit by decking their porches, stoops and yards with ghastly displays worthy of a slow drive by or even a pit stop to snap a pic.

225 contributing photographer Avery White went decor hunting, armed with her camera, and captured spooky setups that we just had to share—from skeleton versions of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to a dead rock band. Scroll on to take a look…if you dare!

Did we miss the best Halloween decorations in your neighborhood? Let us know by emailing [email protected].

5301 North Pointer Court

1233 Louray Drive

1904 Ville Marie St.

4661 Tupello St.

