Male Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Learn about Louisiana hummingbirds at LSU Hilltop Arboretum

Kamryn Tramonte
Want to know more about the secret lives of Louisiana hummingbirds? Next week, Hilltop Arboretum’s Discover Nature program will delve into local hummingbirds and the gardens that attract them.

On Tuesday, September 23, from 6:30 to 8 p.m., local nature enthusiasts will explore the behaviors of hummingbirds. The program will focus on our area’s most common local species, the ruby-throated hummingbird, learning about the birds’ remarkable long-distance migrations as well as their feeding, nesting, courtship and more.

Louisiana Master Naturalist and photographer Dennis Demcheck will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of these fascinating birds and how local gardeners can support their thriving habitat with native plants that appeal to hummingbirds year-round. While Demcheck spent 40 years as an environmental chemist, he has had the freedom in retirement to pursue his passion for birding, and now he’s sharing that passion with the community.

To register for this event online, click here. For more information about Hilltop’s upcoming events, check out its Facebook.

