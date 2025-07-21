Summer Restaurant Week is back, highlighting Capital Region flavors

Sponsored by EatBR

Summer Restaurant Week returns July 21–26! The history of Restaurant Week traces back to its inception as a community-driven initiative aimed at boosting local dining during slower periods. By offering enticing menus and unique dishes, restaurants can attract new patrons and increase foot traffic, fostering a supportive environment for the local culinary industry. For patrons, Restaurant Week offers a chance to indulge in gourmet meals, discover hidden gems, rediscover their favorites and enjoy a variety of cuisines without breaking the bank. This is a celebration of the evolution of the Baton Rouge area culinary scene and our great local chefs and restaurants.

