Halloween happenings full of fun, not frights

Halloween has its fair share of spooky season enthusiasts who relish the thrill of a hair-raising haunted house. But for those who would rather skip the scares, there are plenty of events happening in the Capital City to celebrate the season.

for not-so-spooky events happening in Baton Rouge this month. Click on the event titles for more information.

October 11, 12, 18, 19, 25

LSU Burden Museum & Gardens

The Corn Maze at Burden is a classic way to spend an October weekend in Baton Rouge. Enjoy all that the fall season has to offer with the corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, hay mountain and much more. Learn more about all there is to do during a session at the corn maze in this We Tried It feature.

October 11

Raising Cane’s River Center

Classical music and metal combine for this hauntingly beautiful 90-minute performance by The Rock Orchestra by Candlelight, as part of its worldwide tour. Fourteen classical musicians perform iconic Metal and Rock anthems by legends including Metallica, AC/DC, The Rolling Stones and more.

October 18

Downtown Baton Rouge

Get a head start on your candy collection at the 15th annual Fifolet Halloween Parade hosted by 10/31 Consortium. In true harvest parade fashion, a truck with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank will lead the way to collect nonperishable donations. With a Party Zone, No-Scare Zone and Family Zone available, this parade is sure to delight the whole family.

October 23

Downtown St. Francisville

Grab your favorite witches and head to St. Francisville for the annual Witches Ride through downtown St. Francisville. Complete with a brunch and Witchie-Okie at The Mallory after party, the family-friendly event supports The Purple House Foundation, which provides safety and resources for women and children escaping domestic violence. So hop on your broom, bike or decked-out golf cart for an evening of laughter, music and, of course, a bit of magic.

October 26

Capitol Park Museum

Make the most of the fall weather with this family-friendly fall festival at the Capitol Park Museum from 2 to 6 p.m. For those who want a scare, the museum will be transformed into a haunted house. Classic fair games, face painting, music and local vendors will bring the fun and festive vibes.

October 26 Jubans Jubans is brewing up an enchanting celebration of Halloween, complete with a candy bar, pumpkin painting and magical seasonal surprises. Traditional scones, mini croissants, fresh fruits and sandwiches will be served, accompanied by a bottomless mimosa bar for the adults. Haints, Haunts & Halloween October 26 LSU Rural Life Museum Offering the charm of an old-fashioned country fair, this family-friendly event celebrates Halloween with a nostalgic twist. Guests will enjoy storytelling, a cake walk, traditional games and trick-or-treating.

October 28

LSU Hilltop Arboretum

Celebrate Bat Week with craft beers by Rally Cap Brewery and educational activities about Louisiana’s most fascinating nocturnal neighbors at Bats & Brews. Discover the secret lives of bats, then build a bat house to create a safe roosting space in their own backyards.

October 30

Louisiana’s Old State Capitol

The Old State Capitol’s signature event returns to celebrate 175 years like it’s 1975. Dress in your best bell-bottoms to enjoy tastings from local distillers, food by Heirloom Cuisine, live music, silent auction, wine toss and more.

October 31

The Baton Rouge Conservatory of Music

The Baton Rouge Conservatory of Music will host its second annual Halloween Open House as a safe place to trick-or-treat for music lovers and adventurers. Guests will decorate their own treat bag, then move from one themed room to another to experience a range of wholesome treats and activities, including trying instruments like the violin, piano and ukulele.

