Enjoy fall weather at these Capital Region eateries with outdoor dining

As we bid adieu to the scorch of summer, it’s time to reclaim patio brunches and outdoor meals at local eateries.

There’s nothing better than having your meals served with an extra dose of vitamin D. And while things haven’t fully cooled down just yet, it’s become more bearable and easier to say “Yes” when asked, “Is a table outside OK?”

Welcome fall weather by opting for a fresh-air meal at these local establishments. Looking for rooftop and patio bars? Check out our updated roundup from 2022.

Where else do you like to go for outdoor dining? Send tips to [email protected].

7246 Perkins Road

This brunch and birthday hub has an outdoor space that is equally impressive as its indoor seating. Enjoy your meal under sprawling tree limbs during the day or indulge in an evening bite under the large, twinkling lights. If the outside area is packed, you can still enjoy the fresh air indoors when the garage-style doors are open. Cool down with a signature cocktail as you snack on complimentary pork rinds before your meal.

2504 Government St.

Scope out your seat while waiting to order at this taco spot’s window. Take your pick of Sonoran-style tacos, bowls, quesadillas, chips and dips, mangonadas, margs and more before indulging in this spacious patio dining area right on Government Street.

2903 Perkins Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DiGiulio Brothers (@digiuliobrotherscafe)

Save spaghetti night for a rainy day with DiGiulio’s recent patio upgrade. The space has been updated and closed in for those days when the weather is being temperamental or when patrons want to watch sports matchups without hearing the hum of cars on Perkins Road.

2805 Kalurah St.

Rustic and covered in greenery, this restaurant’s outdoor seating area is an oasis for those looking to pick at a grazing board and get away from the hustle and bustle happening in the Overpass area nearby. Request a table on the patio for a dose of fresh air to pair with a fresh meal. And this part of the eatery is also where live music takes place. Did someone say dinner and a show?

3808 Government St.

Sure, nothing beats a warm day like a cold beer, but grabbing a brew and a grilled cheese and tomato soup at Mid City Beer Garden is way better when the temps are bearable. Cooler weather means gathering up a gaggle of friends to fill up a spot at this open-air eatery and sipping on its selection of fall-themed cocktails. Cheers!

2904 Perkins Road

This Perkins Road fave recently gave its patio a major upgrade by enclosing the space. That’s right. Now you can sit outside while being protected from outdoor elements like rain and hot or cold temps. Because no one wants their cheese curds to get cold. But for those who love a meal outside, fret not. The patio still has large windows for sunlight and people watching.

3025 Perkins Road

With brightly painted picnic tables and a lawn overlooking Perkins Road, Gail’s Fine Ice Cream is a great place to enjoy a cool cone to match the downward temperatures. With a cold case full of flavors and coffee drinks created with French Truck coffee, you’re sure to find a sweet treat to enjoy at any point in the day. Take the kiddos out for an after-school snack or just treat yourself to a midday scoop—we won’t judge.

8211 Village Plaza Court

If you’re looking for an open-air environment to study, have a casual work meeting or sip a coffee with friends, try Reve Coffee Lab. With tables lining the exterior, there’s no shortage of outdoor seating at this coffee shop. Take in the colder weather and sunlight as you try iced matcha and flavored cold brews while getting some work done. Other options at The Village at Willow Grove include Bistro Byronz and Pizza Byronz.

5412 Government St.

This Government Street restaurant definitely knows how to utilize its outdoor space. With seating along the front and side of the restaurant, you can enjoy brunch, lunch or dinner outdoors. Umbrella-covered tables allow you to enjoy the sun with a little shade. The patio area also includes outdoor lounging sofas to enjoy cocktails and appetizers with friends.

1857 Government St.

Sip on mimosas and try a seasonal flight of pancakes while enjoying the outdoor patio space at Leola’s Cafe. This outdoor space even features a small stage area for musicians to play and a bar for boozy brunch parties. Get there early and claim your patio spot to enjoy a cool break from the brutal summer months.

10155 Perkins Rowe

New Orleans-founded Tacos del Cartel brought its Mexican dining experience to Perkins Rowe earlier this year. While a lot of the excitement takes place indoors (like fire performances behind the bar), the outdoor area isn’t too shabby. Grab a rattan chair or lounge on couches fitted with comfy cushions and tropical-themed pillows. Neon signs that read “In a world full of copies, be an original” and “The only taco you’ll regret is the one you didn’t eat at Tacos del Cartel” welcome photo ops while waiting for meals to arrive. Perkins Rowe is also home to other spots with tables outside for dining like Drago’s Seafood Restaurant, California Pizza Kitchen, Jinya Ramen Bar and more.

4158 Government St.

In March 2024, Curbside Burgers unveiled patio improvements, with an improved sound system for live music, new landscaping and hanging plants, colorful artwork installed along fences and six mounted TVs for watching sporting events. Whether it’s lunch or dinner, find a picnic table in the gravel lot to enjoy burgers, shakes and tots.