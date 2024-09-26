Last chance for 225 Restaurant Celebration: 10 great local restaurants with 10 great offers

Join the celebration before it’s over! 225 Restaurant Celebration is back to kick off the fall with deals that will ensure savings and support local partner restaurants.

These 10 great local restaurants are offering deals on food & drinks. Enjoy sushi, burgers, pizza, seafood and more with these great offers. Offers vary, so be sure to look through them all! Visit 225besteats.com before the month ends to buy one voucher or buy them all. Enjoy the 225 Restaurant Celebration and show some love to our local restaurant industry. Bon appetit!

Participating Restaurants:

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust | Geisha Sushi- Prairieville| Elsie’s Plate & Pie | Umami Japanese Bistro| Cork’s Cajun Fried Fish & Shrimp | Dearman’s Diner |Geisha Sushi- Denham Springs| Finbomb| The Patio Tex-Mex Fusion | Reginelli’s

