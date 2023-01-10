Why everyone should get an annual physical, sponsored by The Baton Rouge Clinic

Annual physical exams and preventative health screenings detect early signs of chronic disease and allow your doctor the opportunity to discuss the latest recommendations to keep you healthy. The physicians at The Baton Rouge Clinic recommend that patients begin having annual physicals at age 45 to review their current health and monitor for illnesses that become more common with age. This includes vaccinations and screenings for diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol, cancer, and more.

Have you had your:

• Blood pressure checked

• Colonoscopy (average risk screening begins at age 45)

• Mammogram (average risk screening begins at age 40)

• Prostate checks (average risk screening begins at age 55)

• Tdap within 10 years

• Tobacco use assessment

• ASCVD risk assessment

• Lipids every year (every 6 months if on medication, high risk, or abnormal)

• BMI evaluation

• Alcohol screening

• Flu shot

• COVID vaccine & booster shot

