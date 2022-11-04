Common Causes of Lower Back Pain

Back pain is common among those with jobs that require repeated heavy lifting or standing on their feet all day. In this case, spinal ligaments and back muscles might be strained. Medications and exercise can often relieve these symptoms.

Causes of pain

If a specific movement causes sudden pain (turning your head or lifting your arm, for example), you might have a slipped or bulging disk. Disks are located between the bones of the spine and act as cushions. If they rupture, they can “slip” out of position and press on a nerve. An MRI or CT scan will reveal a slipped disk and your physician may want to discuss surgical options with you.

Injuries can also cause back pain, either from a car accident, a blow to the back, or a fall. Sometimes patients initially feel fine and don’t experience pain until a day or so later. It’s always best to get medical attention right away if there is any chance you’ve suffered a back injury.

Certain medical conditions can cause back pain as well. Arthritis and osteoporosis are degenerative and painful conditions of the spine that often occur in older patients. Medications can be helpful, as well as physical therapy.

If you are experiencing prolonged back pain, consult your physician. Cypress Pointe Surgical Hospital’s board-certified neuro-spine surgeons are trained to treat all diseases and conditions related to the spine. Click here to learn more.

