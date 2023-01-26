Amanda Staiano discusses new guidelines on treatment of children and adolescents with obesity, Sponsored by Pennington Biomedical Research Center

The American Academy of Pediatrics issued its first comprehensive guideline in 15 years on evaluation and treatment of children and adolescents with obesity. Pennington Biomedical’s Dr. Amanda Staiano, director of pediatric obesity and health behavior laboratory, served on the national committee to create the clinical practice guidelines released.

“These guidelines are a game changer to provide comprehensive, evidence-based medical care to children with obesity,” Staiano said. “Obesity treatment is safe and effective, and I’m proud to be part of the team that reviewed over 30 years of scientific evidence that support these guidelines. Treatment should begin early and at the highest intensity necessary, which may include intensive health behavior and lifestyle treatment, pharmacotherapy, and metabolic and bariatric surgery.”

