‘Daily Report’: Cane Land to open downtown distillery, tasting room this spring

After nearly four years of planning, Cane Land Distilling Co. is preparing to open this spring at 760 St. Phillip St. in downtown Baton Rouge. The 10,000-square-foot building will include a distilling facility measuring 7,000 square feet, which will produce four types of rum, as well as a 3,000-square-foot tasting room. Production of the spirits is already underway.

“We’ve got the spirits resting in barrels,” says Cane Land creator and co-owner Walter Tharp. “We want to build up inventory so we have enough when we open to satisfy the folks coming in off the streets as well as distribution.”

Cane Land has been in the works since 2013. Plans initially called for the distillery to be located on a one-acre site at Oklahoma Street and River Road. But the Baton Rouge Area Foundation needed the property for the Water Campus, so Tharp sold the site in 2015 and relocated to the St. Phillip St. building, which he leases.

