More cheese please: Satisfy your grilled cheese cravings

Grilled cheese from The Londoner. Photo by Collin Richie.

Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the December 2016 issue of 225.

Grilled cheese: the rare dish parents and kids can agree on.

Parents love its simplicity and accessibility, because as long as you have some type of bread and cheese on hand, you’ve got an easy-to-make lunch for the most hectic of days.

Kids love it for the drama: The first bite into that crunchy, toasty bread unearths melty, stringy cheese and buttery flavor. The messier, the better.

We’re traditionalists. We believe the best grilled cheeses are the simplest—good bread, lots of cheese, maybe a veggie or two.

Give yourself a break from the kitchen during the chaos of December, and let someone else do the work. Satisfy that grilled cheese craving with one of these local sandwiches.

Cheesus Crust from The State Bar & Grub

The State Bar offers several grilled cheeses, topped with everything from spicy coleslaw and smoked chicken to pot roast and horseradish aioli. But the bar’s owners say the back-to-basics Cheesus Crust is probably the most popular menu item, with Colby Jack and provolone cheeses melted on buttery sourdough. Pair it with smoked tomato basil soup. Find them on Facebook

Italian Grilled Cheese from Yvette Marie’s Cafe

This dish is just as rustic and homey as the cafe that serves it inside The Market at Circa 1857. Melted cheddar, provolone and Parmesan are served on ciabatta with tomato and fresh basil. And if that’s not enough cheesy, creamy goodness for you, get the sandwich combo that comes with cheesy, creamy tomato basil soup. bonannos.com

Grilled cheese from MJ’s Cafe

You can’t go wrong with any of the bright, tasty sandwiches at MJ’s, but on days when you just need the comfort and simplicity of a grilled cheese, go for the Italian. It’s topped with a four-cheese blend, pesto, tomatoes and romaine. The restaurant prides itself on fresh ingredients, which means each time you visit the menu may offer something different—such as the grilled cheese pictured here, topped with apples. mjs-cafe.com

Grilled cheese from Maxwell’s Market

Maxwell’s seems to get that your all-time favorite grilled cheese is the one your mom used to make—you know, the one you got to pick all the ingredients for. You can have whatever you’d like on this Maxwell’s sandwich too, no questions asked. Your choice of bread and cheeses (Swiss, provolone, American, Monterey Jack or Muenster). maxwells-market.com

Grilled Cheese from The Londoner

It might be dimly lit inside The Londoner, but one bite of the restaurant’s hearty grilled cheese will make the room seem to glow a little brighter. Swiss, cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses are grilled on thick rosemary focaccia. It’s served with the restaurant’s house-made tomato basil soup for dipping. If this is what grilled cheese tastes like across the pond, we may need to book a flight. londonerbr.com

