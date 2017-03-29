Capital City Mac Fest announces roster, ticket release party

Mac and cheese from The Overpass Merchant, one of the vendors participating in Capital City Mac Fest. Photo by Miriam Buckner

Who doesn’t love mac and cheese? Follow-up question: If you don’t, what’s wrong with you?

Since none of us can get enough of this creamy, cheesy nectar of the gods, there’s no shortage of excitement in the air at the announcement of Capital City Mac Fest in June, featuring a mac and cheese showdown of more than a dozen chefs and vendors.

Geaux Rouge, a cross-platform social media brand highlighting Baton Rouge’s food and culture and organized by local attorney Franz Borghardt, has pulled together a diverse range of cooks for the fest. The roster includes Jay Ducote’s Gov’t Taco, The Overpass Merchant, Curbside Burgers, local chef Elizabeth McKinley, local chef Jordan Ramirez of Southern Wild Foods, Sammy’s Grill, Barbosa’s Barbecue, Cupcake Allie, upcoming brewpub Noble Wave, Brickyard South, GOyaya’s Crepes, Chef Celeste’s Bistro, Driftwood Cask & Barrel, La Divina Gelateria and Whole Foods Market.

“These are all very different cooks,” Borghardt says, “so it may not be your grandmother’s mac and cheese. Everyone’s going to put their own spin on it.”

Capital City Mac Fest won’t go down until June 10, but Geaux Rouge will host a ticket release party with brews and live music at Curbside Burgers next Thursday to kick off ticket sales. Full price tickets go for $35, but the first 150 tickets sold at the party will be discounted at $25. Since tickets are limited for the fest, the party offers a chance to guarantee your spot ahead of time. Bonus: Every ticket buyer gets a mac and cheese treat from Curbside.

A portion of proceeds from the party will go to local social issues podcast altBR to help fund a north Baton Rouge/south Baton Rouge unity event the team is planning for later this year.

The party starts at 7 p.m. next Thursday, April 6, at Curbside Burgers. Mac fans, you know what to do.