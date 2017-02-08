13 places to bar-hop after the Krewe of Orion parade this weekend

Photo by Collin Richie

It’s not Mardi Gras without a little bar-hopping debauchery, right? We’ve mapped out the best places to get your drink on once the Krewe of Orion parade finishes rolling on Saturday night.

It’s the first official Baton Rouge parade of the Mardi Gras season, so whether you like to make your parade game plan ahead of time or just want some guidelines for when you’re stumbling around under a mountain of beads, take note of this map before you head out.

The Orion Parade rolls downtown at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11.

Editor’s note: We highlighted businesses in proximity to the parade route where the bar menu is the focus. Restaurants with bars are not included, but feel free to hit those up during your bar hop, too!