12 Baton Rouge dishes to satisfy every craving during Lent

Louisiana observers of Lent are luckier than most: We have no shortage of delicious Cajun and Creole dishes made with fresh Gulf seafood to last us through the meatless days.
But sometimes, you may find yourself craving something a little more international or just plain different in flavor, and that’s when you might have to look a little closer at the menu.
We’ve done that work for you and picked out dishes to suit every taste. So skip the red meat without sacrificing protein—or everything else you love about all your favorite cuisines.
Mexican: Flaming Shrimp Gigante at Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar & Grill
Try instead of: Chicken fajitas
What it is: 10 Gulf shrimp, marinated, chargrilled and torched at your table, with rice, beans, guac and pico del gallo
Chinese: Kung Pao Calamari at Omi Restaurant
Try instead of: Kung Pao beef
What it is: Spicy, stir-fried calamari with carrot, zucchini, celery, mushroom, bell pepper and peanuts
Italian: Pasta Lombardia at Nino’s Italian
Try instead of: Chicken piccata
What it is: Fresh spinach pappardelle pasta tossed with Gulf shrimp, capers, scallions, cherry tomatoes and lemon-garlic butter
Burgers: Veggie Burger at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar
Try instead of: Smokehouse burger
What it is: A chipotle black bean patty topped with a spring mix of greens, Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette, garlic aioli, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun
Vietnamese: Seafood pho at Ava Street Cafe
Try instead of: Beef combo pho
What it is: Noodle soup in a seafood broth with crab, shrimp and all the fixings
Japanese: Tuna steak with Asian pesto at Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi
Try instead of: Japanese steakhouse-style filet of beef
What it is: 8-ounce tuna steak grilled to perfection with a pesto of Asian herbs
Thai: Green curry shrimp at Rama Restaurant
Try instead of: Green curry chicken
What it is: Shrimp tossed with eggplant, fresh chili and basil leaves in a tasty green curry sauce
Central American: Tajadas De Platano with fish at La Reyna Latin Restaurant
Try instead of: Tajadas De Platano with beef
What it is: Grilled fish over sliced fried plantains with cabbage, tomato, house sauce and cheese
Indian: Shrimp Tandoori at Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine
Try instead of: Chicken Tandoori
What it is: Jumbo shrimp in spicy tandoori masala with ginger-garlic paste and roasted chili
Greek & Lebanese: Broiled tilapia at Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant
Try instead of: Broiled leg of lamb
What it is: Tilapia broiled in lemon butter sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms and garlic, served with feta salad and hummus
North African: Morocco Shrimp Bilfelfel at Zoroona Mediterranean Grill
Try instead of: Ammon Steak Bilroz
What it is: Jumbo shrimp sautéed in olive oil with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic on basmati rice
British: Fish & chips at The Londoner Pub & Grill
Try instead of: Bangers & mash
What it is: Beer-battered Atlantic cod with fries
We focused on international fare for this story, but do you have a favorite local dish during the Lenten season? Let us know about it in the comments!
