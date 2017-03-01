12 Baton Rouge dishes to satisfy every craving during Lent

Flaming Shrimp Gigante at Tio Javi's. Photo by Amy Shutt

Louisiana observers of Lent are luckier than most: We have no shortage of delicious Cajun and Creole dishes made with fresh Gulf seafood to last us through the meatless days.

But sometimes, you may find yourself craving something a little more international or just plain different in flavor, and that’s when you might have to look a little closer at the menu.

We’ve done that work for you and picked out dishes to suit every taste. So skip the red meat without sacrificing protein—or everything else you love about all your favorite cuisines.

Mexican: Flaming Shrimp Gigante at Tio Javi’s Fresh Mex Bar & Grill

Try instead of: Chicken fajitas

What it is: 10 Gulf shrimp, marinated, chargrilled and torched at your table, with rice, beans, guac and pico del gallo

Chinese: Kung Pao Calamari at Omi Restaurant

Try instead of: Kung Pao beef

What it is: Spicy, stir-fried calamari with carrot, zucchini, celery, mushroom, bell pepper and peanuts

Italian: Pasta Lombardia at Nino’s Italian

Try instead of: Chicken piccata

What it is: Fresh spinach pappardelle pasta tossed with Gulf shrimp, capers, scallions, cherry tomatoes and lemon-garlic butter

Burgers: Veggie Burger at Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar

Try instead of: Smokehouse burger

What it is: A chipotle black bean patty topped with a spring mix of greens, Tabasco pepper jelly vinaigrette, garlic aioli, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun

Vietnamese: Seafood pho at Ava Street Cafe

Try instead of: Beef combo pho

What it is: Noodle soup in a seafood broth with crab, shrimp and all the fixings

Japanese: Tuna steak with Asian pesto at Ichiban Hibachi & Sushi

Try instead of: Japanese steakhouse-style filet of beef

What it is: 8-ounce tuna steak grilled to perfection with a pesto of Asian herbs

Thai: Green curry shrimp at Rama Restaurant

Try instead of: Green curry chicken

What it is: Shrimp tossed with eggplant, fresh chili and basil leaves in a tasty green curry sauce

Central American: ​Tajadas De Platano with fish at La Reyna Latin Restaurant

Try instead of:​ Tajadas De Platano with beef

What it is: Grilled fish over sliced fried plantains with cabbage, tomato, house sauce and cheese

Indian: Shrimp Tandoori at Bay Leaf Indian Cuisine

Try instead of: Chicken Tandoori

What it is: Jumbo shrimp in spicy tandoori masala with ginger-garlic paste and roasted chili

Greek & Lebanese: Broiled tilapia at Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant

Try instead of: Broiled leg of lamb

What it is: Tilapia broiled in lemon butter sauce and topped with sautéed mushrooms and garlic, served with feta salad and hummus

North African: Morocco Shrimp Bilfelfel at Zoroona Mediterranean Grill

Try instead of: Ammon Steak Bilroz

What it is: Jumbo shrimp sautéed in olive oil with onions, jalapeños, tomatoes, mushrooms and garlic on basmati rice

British: Fish & chips at The Londoner Pub & Grill

Try instead of: Bangers & mash

What it is: Beer-battered Atlantic cod with fries

We focused on international fare for this story, but do you have a favorite local dish during the Lenten season? Let us know about it in the comments!