You’re invited: A culinary experience with a cause

Enjoying good food and wine with friends is great, but even better is giving back to your community at the same time. The 14th Annual Fete Rouge Food & Wine Fete will take place Sunday, Nov. 14, from 2 to 5 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino, and will help raise funds for childhood nutrition initiatives and culinary/hospitality scholarships. Sponsored by the Baton Rouge Epicurean Society, the event features 30 Louisiana chefs competing for a chance to win awards such as the Gold Medal, People’s Choice and Best in Show. Guests are invited to sample the chefs’ best dishes and more than 200 wines from around the world. Some of the participating restaurants include Houmas House, Rouj Creole, Mestizo’s, Tsunami, Mansurs on the Boulevard, and BRQ. For a complete restaurant list, more details, or ticket information, click here.

Don’t wait! The event is usually a sell-out.