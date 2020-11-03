Too Saucy Pasta Bar has permanently closed its Jefferson Highway location after one year of business.

The fast-casual restaurant—which opened in October 2019, just five months before the coronavirus pandemic triggered a statewide economic shutdown—announced its closure Sunday in a Facebook post.

