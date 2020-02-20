A traditional French king cake is different than the enriched yeast dough cakes we usually enjoy during Carnival season in Louisiana. And boy, do we enjoy them!

But every now and then, the festivities call for wowing your friends with an old-school take in the king cake.

The French version is a puff pastry dough stuffed with almond marzipan filling. Once baked, it is a flaky, golden delicious treat.

In the spirit of both Mardi Gras, we decided to make a traditional French-style king cake with a twist—filled with a chocolate-hazelnut spread. We simplified this complex dessert by using store-bought puff pastry dough from the freezer section and Nutella for the filling. It takes just a few minutes to put together but is sure to impress your friends and family.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the February 2020 edition of 225.