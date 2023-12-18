An initiative launched last year to encourage downtown employees to stay in the area after clocking off of work has seen increased participation in the last three months, says founder Luke Lognion.

Launched in November 2022, Work Downtown Play Downtown offers special Happy Hour deals to people who work downtown, with workers showing their state or city-parish badge or downtown business cards to participating businesses to access the deals. There are currently 23 partner downtown businesses in the program, with plans to add a 24th in January.

Earlier this year, Lognion partnered with LSU marketing graduate student Lynley Norton to conduct surveys and coordinate advertising efforts. Her research highlights the uptick over the last three months, Lognion says.

Lognion, a Spanish Town resident who also owns Brass by Circa 1857, has aspirations of expanding the program to his fellow downtown residents through the use of cards. Brass by Circa 1857 is one of the four sponsors of the program, along with the Downtown Development District, Visit Baton Rouge, and the Downtown Business Association.

“The delay has been funding,” Lognion says. “I’m hoping to get funding to get the cards printed next year.”

