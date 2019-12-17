Dining out is one of the best inspirations for home cooking, and it’s how 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson found herself making carrot-ginger soup. She had an absolutely delicious version of it at MJ’s Café that inspired her to try it at home. The Mid City vegetarian restaurant has long been known for homemade soups, and the carrot-ginger was a feature in winter 2018 (when this story originally appeared in 225 Dine).

Maggie admits to not doing a lot with carrots at home—except eat them raw and roast them from time to time—but this soup made her want to give it a try in her own kitchen. After researching and playing around, she realized it’s super easy to make, good for you and doesn’t require a fixed recipe. There’s also a good chance you have enough ingredients lying around to pull it off.

Read on for the full story and recipe, which appeared in a January 2018 edition of 225 Dine. And give the soup a shot yourself, because it’s not warming up again in Baton Rouge until next week.