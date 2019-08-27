Even though the kids are back in school and summer is technically over for some, there are still plenty of warm weekends ahead—including one big one with Labor Day weekend coming up.

Holidays like this call for backyard picnics and group gatherings—events where you need a standout dish that speaks to seasonality and flavor. One of 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson’s go-to favorites is a crab and avocado salad, especially when she can find sweet, succulent jumbo lump crabmeat from the Gulf.

She suggests plating the crab and avocado mixture on a big bed of fresh greens with cherry tomatoes or other cut vegetables, and you’ve got a decadent salad course that will go with nearly everything.

Read on for the recipe, which originally ran in a May 2016 issue of 225 Dine.