“Fry”-day is coming a bit early this week as local restaurants compete to win the title “Best Wing in Baton Rouge” at the Wingamania chicken wing festival.

The second annual Wingamania will be hosted at Tin Roof Brewing Co. Thursday, March 5, 6-9 p.m. All proceeds from the event are donated to the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, and last year’s event raised $10,000.

A $30 ticket lets you sample around 10 unique wings from restaurants in and around Baton Rouge. There will also be beer release specials from Tin Roof Brewery, live entertainment from DJ Brian Haldane from Guaranty Media and voting for the “Best Wing in Baton Rouge.”

The reigning champion, Bao Vietnamese Kitchen, is not competing in the event this time around. But competitors this year include Chow Yum Phat, City Slice, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, Soji: Modern Asian and many more. Each vendor will be making two different types of wings.

Tin Roof will be offering happy hour specials on TRB Blonde, Woodoo APA, Juke Joint IPA and Old Moon Dark Lager, among others.

Brickyard South Bar + Patio is hosting the Official Unofficial Wingamania afterparty starting at 9 p.m. Though there will be no cover, Brickyard will be taking donations with all proceeds going to The Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

The afterparty will feature free bingo and $5 bottles of wine. Anyone who shows up in a Hawaiian outfit will get a free shot.

Tin Roof is at 1624 Wyoming St. and Brickyard South is at 174 South Blvd.